The government has mandated that every BS-VI compliant motor vehicle should have a 1 cm green strip, providing registration details, at the top of their third registration plate from October 1, 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, “…Vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate.” The order was issued amending the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) order, 2018. The order will come into force from October 1, 2020.

The government had earlier said that from April 1, 2019, all motor vehicles will be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP). This HSRP or third number plate will be fitted on the inside of the windshield of each newly manufactured vehicle by the manufacturers.

It was also mandated that the third number plate should have colour coding for the fuel used in the vehicle in order to detect polluting vehicles from the non-polluting ones.

The petrol or CNG vehicles will have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle will put on an orange coloured sticker.

A Road Transport and Highways Ministry official said it has been brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated from April 1, 2020, provide for strict emission norms, and requests were to made to have distinct identification for such vehicles as is being made in other countries.