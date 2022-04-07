CNG price increases again in Delhi; 10th hike in a month takes total rise to Rs 13.1

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by Rs 2.50 per kilogram -- the 10th increase in rates in the past month. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, up from Rs 66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

This is the second straight day of increase in price by Rs 2.50 per litre and the 10th since March 7. In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 13.1 per kg in the last one month.

In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 25.71 per kg or 60 percent, according to data compiled by PTI. However, there was no change in the rates of Piped Cooking Gas (PNG) on Thursday. It continues to cost Rs 41.61 per standard cubic metre.

On Thursday, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai, while Gujarat Gas hiked rates by Rs 6.50 per kg to Rs 76.98 per kg. Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Delhi cab, auto drivers threaten strike

Auto, and taxi drivers in the city have threatened to go on an "indefinite strike" from April 18 if the government doesn't provide subsidy on fuel or increase fares. Associations of auto, cab and taxi drivers will hold protests against the Centre as well as the city government at Jantar Mantar on Friday and at the Delhi Secretariat on April 11 against rise in CNG prices.

Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association, which claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said it will go on an indefinite strike if their demands to reduce CNG prices or increase in fare are not fulfilled. "We are demanding a reduction in CNG rates and if the prices cannot be slashed then the fare should be increased to cope with the price rise," the association's Ravi Rathor said.

"There has been no revision in Ola and Uber fares for the last 7-8 years. In the protest tomorrow we will also take a call on an indefinite strike," Rathor said. Rajendra Soni, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh's general secretary, said that the price hike in rates of CNG is "unprecedented" and it is becoming hard for taxi, and auto drivers to survive.

Around 1 lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital. "We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if our demand is not met. We have also decided to stage a symbolic protest at the secretariat on April 11 to oppose the price hike," Soni said. Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.