CNBC-TV18 Special Podcast: Rocky Mountain Institute’s Clay Stranger on Shoonya campaign, EV adoption in India and more

The Niti Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute recently launched the Shoonya initiative to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the urban delivery segment. More than 30 Indian automobile companies have signed up for the plan, which entails zero pollution branding for products delivered through electric vehicles. RMI and Niti Aayog believe that the cost benefits of running an electric vehicle will really drive up the induction of EVs in last-mile logistics and deliveries.

In this edition of the Special Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra caught up with Clay Stranger, the India MD of RMI, to ask him about the Shoonya campaign and India's road towards greater electric vehicle adoption. Stranger believes that while India's EV adoption, which may be barely 1.3 percent right now, is set to rapidly increase in the next few years.

