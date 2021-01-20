Auto
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Maruti begins exporting off-roader Jimny, readies pipeline for next 18 months
Updated : January 20, 2021 03:59 PM IST
India’s number one car maker Maruti Suzuki today announced that it has started exporting its off-roader model Jimny
The company has not shared plans about Jimny’s launch in India but a 2021 launch cannot be ruled out.
Industry sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti is readying a robust product pipeline to ensure growth recovery in this quarter and as well in FY22.