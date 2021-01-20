CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Maruti begins exporting off-roader Jimny, readies pipeline for next 18 months

India’s number one car maker Maruti Suzuki today announced that it has started exporting its off-roader model Jimny. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported about the Jimny sports utility vehicle. Assembled at Maruti’s Gurgaon plant for Suzuki, 184 units of the Jimny have been exported via Mundra port to Latin America. Suzuki would be leveraging Maruti’s manufacturing plants in India to further cater to the demand for the Jimny in Latin America, Middle East, and the African markets. The company has not shared plans about Jimny’s launch in India but a 2021 launch cannot be ruled out.

Industry sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti is readying a robust product pipeline to ensure growth recovery in this quarter and as well in FY22. First up, an upgraded Swift is likely to be launched in February or March. Maruti’s first launch in FY22 is likely to be an all-new Celerio in April.

Maruti, which exited the diesel engine space ahead of the BSVI transition deadline of 31st March 2020 is actively working on a diesel engine. Sources say a diesel variant of the Ertiga or Brezza is likely.

The company is looking to leverage its partnership with Toyota to bring out a B segment SUV to take on the Creta. CNBC-TV18 has learned that the SUV is scheduled for a mid-2022 launch and is likely to be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. An all-new Brezza would also be launched in 2022. Maruti Suzuki did not comment on CNBC-TV18’s query about the company’s product pipeline.