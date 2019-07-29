Auto
CLSA remains cautious over autos, senses more regulatory headwinds
Updated : July 29, 2019 08:13 AM IST
A hike in registration charges of new vehicles will likely raise on-road prices by 0.5-2 percent across segments, according to CLSA
CLSA maintains cautious view on autos, its weak demand and continued regulatory headwinds.
The brokerage has 'sell' ratings on 70 percent and recommends an 'underweight' stance on the sector.
