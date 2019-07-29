CLSA remains cautious over autos, senses more regulatory headwinds

A hike in registration charges of new vehicles will likely raise on-road prices by 0.5-2 percent across segments, according to CLSA. While the resulting price hikes on a standalone basis are not large, these will add to the cost of push from new insurance, safety and the upcoming emission norms, said the brokerage.

"The draft bill also attempts to incentivise scrappage by providing an exemption for new vehicle registration charges for those scrapping vehicles older than 15 years. The government also intends to increase the cost of ownership of old vehicles by raising charges for their registration renewal. We believe the above policy measures will be unable to trigger much replacement demand and hence are unlikely to provide much of a boost to auto demand," noted CLSA

Furthermore, it said that the number of vehicles that are older than 15 years and still in active use is very limited. The owners of such vehicles will usually have limited financial capability to buy new or other vehicles in the secondary market, and hence are less likely to go for this voluntary scrappage scheme. Next, the combined benefit from the exemption of registration charges and not having to pay higher renewal fees is just 2-7 percent of the price of a new vehicle, which CLSA believes is too low to trigger large scale scrappage.