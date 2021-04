CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for Tata Motors, stating that the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) mix continues to improve and the fourth quarter retail volume is growing at 12 percent led by China. The brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 425 for the stock.

CLSA notes that the company volumes have declined by 4 percent quarter-on-quarter due to the lockdowns in the United Kingdom and European Union but the brokerage firm expects normalization. Also, the management indicates a positive cash flow for the fourth quarter following cost cuts and volume recovery.

According to the brokerage notes, Jaguar Land Rover’s fourth-quarter sales were 123k units, up 12 percent year-on-year. The volumes declined 4 percent QoQ due to UK/EU lockdowns but CLSA expects normalisation, as most markets started reopening in April.

The Jaguar brand declined 17 percent YoY in 4Q while Land Rover performed materially better, up 23 percent YoY. Land Rover’s volume share rose to 81% in fourth versus 78 percent in the third quarter.

Tata Motors is going to build vehicle scrap yards in Greater Mumbai, Howrah, Hyderabad, and Karnal as part of its focus on emerging business opportunities. Tata Motors is not expected to invest directly in these four collaborations. The company plans to provide technical know-how and expertise for vehicle dismantling units.

India's new vehicle scrapping policy mandates scrapping of commercial vehicles after 15 years if they fail to meet emission criteria brings new business opportunities and this is likely to open up avenues for car sales for manufacturers.

Tata Motors after inaugurating ten new showrooms in the Delhi-NCR region has announced the discount offers on its range of models for April 2021. The company has informed that these benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty discount. The offers given by Tata Motors on their cars are valid only till April 30.

With the new showrooms, the number of outlets that will now cater to a larger customer group in the region increases to 29. Now, the customers will also have access to a wide range of newly launched Forever range of passenger cars and SUVs along with the services at these facilities.