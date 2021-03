The country’s largest passenger (PV) car maker Maruti Suzuki India is facing dual headwinds of a weak model cycle and rising commodity inflation, CLSA said in a note.

The global brokerage believes Maruti Suzuki will continue to prioritise market share over margins in its stronghold of entry and premium compact cars. Hence, it remains negative on the stock.

CLSA has maintained a Sell rating on the stock and reduced the target price to Rs 6,550 per share from Rs 6,880 earlier.

CLSA noted that the company has been losing market share in the fastest-growing (and now the largest) segment of compact SUVs.

“This makes us less sanguine than consensus (our estimates are 3%-18% lower) despite our expectations of a strong cyclical revival in passenger vehicle (PV) volume. As we have argued in the past, a strong model cycle and pricing power are more important than overall volume growth in driving earnings and stock performance,” CLSA said in a note.

Maruti’s overall PV market-share has declined 300 bps in FY21 YTD. The key driver has been the 570 bps decline in the compact SUV segment which has grown 17 percent YoY.

“This means Maruti is facing a weakening mix as well as the inability to fully pass-on cost inflation. During Q3FY21, Maruti operated at full capacity but its Ebit/vehicle was flat YoY. While the company hiked prices in January and announced one for April, its commentary indicates that this would not fully offset the commodity pressures,” CLSA noted.

The brokerage expects Maruti to continue losing market share in FY22 as its ability to improve pricing.

Auto industry PV volume is estimated to comfortably surpass the previous peak of FY19. Maruti’s volume should also see a Cagr (FY20-23) of 11 percent, but it is expected to lose market share to 48 per cent in FY23 versus 51 percent in FY20).