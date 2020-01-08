Classic 350 gets a makeover as Royal Enfield begins transition to BS-VI

Royal Enfield, India’s market leader in middle-weight motorcycles has rolled out its first BSVI product. The Classic 350 has been upgraded to BSVI and is available across the country at Rs 1.65 lakhs. The company is offering two new colour schemes, the stealth black and the chrome black.

The company has increased prices by 7 percent for the BS-VI upgraded model of the Classic 350. Existing BS-IV stock of Classic 350 is available at dealerships for 1.53 lakhs.

“While the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS is the first motorcycle to transition to new regulatory emission norms, other motorcycles in the portfolio will be BS-VI compliant by 31 March 2020”, said the company in a statement.

The Classic 350 with dual-channel ABS will continue to be available in older colour schemes including Signals Airborne Blue, Signals Storm Rider Sand, Gunmetal Grey and Classic Black. The Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey variants of Classic 350 will now have alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Royal Enfield has said that all BS-VI variants will be available with a three-year warranty and three years of roadside assistance.