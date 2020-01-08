Auto
Classic 350 gets a makeover as Royal Enfield begins transition to BS-VI
Updated : January 08, 2020 08:50 PM IST
The company has increased prices by 7 percent for the BS-VI upgraded model
Existing BS-IV stock of Classic 350 is available at dealerships for 1.53 lakhs
