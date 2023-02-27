Citroen’s first all-electric hatchback eC3 launched — prices, booking amount and more

Citroen eC3, which is an electric version of the ICE-powered C3 hatchback, is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh. And it has a distinct edge over rival Tata Tiago, available at Rs 8.49 lakh-Rs 11.79.

French automaker Citroen on Monday, February 27, launched its first all-electric offering, eC3, in India. The new electric vehicle (EV) can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and will be available in two variants — Live and Feel.

Citroen eC3, which is an electric version of the ICE-powered C3 hatchback, starts at an introductory price of Rs 11.50 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12.43 lakh for the top-end version. This zero-emission car will also be exported to overseas markets from India.

Citroen eC3 variant prices Variant Price Live Rs 11.50 lakh Feel Rs 12.13 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs 12.18 lakh Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack Rs 12.43 lakh

The eC3 is priced at a premium over the Tata Tiago EV and is also slightly larger than Tata’s offering. It has a few advantages like a larger touchscreen. Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 8.49 lakh-Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Features

The Citroen eC3, in terms of looks, is similar to the ICE version and gets a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new electric vehicle also features a height-adjustable driver’s seat and more than 35 connected car features. In terms of safety, the car comes equipped with ABS, EBD, dual airbags and reverse parking sensors.

Powertrain

The eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack that powers the front axle-mounted electric motor and offers an ARAI-certified range of 320 km. The electric motor develops 56 BHP and 143 Nm and can accelerate the eC3 from 0-60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 107 km/h.

The Citroen eC3 also gets two driving modes — Eco and Standard — along with regenerative braking. It comes with a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger. It also supports fast charging and takes 57 minutes to charge from 10-80 percent using a DC fast charger.