The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. The company’s this zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India.

French automaker Citroen unveiled its first all-electric hatchback, the eC3 for, the Indian market. Bookings for the new EV will open on January 22 and, the company will likely announce the price in the coming days. The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. This zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India.

In terms of design, the new Citroen EV looks identical to the ICE version. The car’s front fascia has been carried over and doesn’t feature a blanked-off grille like most EVs. The Citroen eC3 comes in two variants – Live and Feel.

On the inside, the eC3 gets a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, height adjustable driver's seat and more than 35 connected car features.

The only difference is the lack of a tailpipe, a new charging port on the front fender and a slightly revised centre console with a new drive controller that replaces the manual gear lever. All other exterior body panels, interior and mechanicals, which have been localised for the ICE-powered C3, remain unchanged.

The Citroen eC3, in terms of powertrain, comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger. The battery pack in the car powers a front-mounted electric motor that churns out 56 BHP and 143 Nm.

Citroen also claims that its eC3 hatchback can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 107 kmph. It gets two driving modes – eco and standard – and regenerative braking.

The electric hatchback also comes with an ARAI-certified driving range of 320 km on a single charge. As per the company, it takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery using a home charger and just 57 minutes to charge from 10-80 percent using a DC fast charger.

Citroen India, with the launch of the e-C3 planned in Q1 2023, has also inked a strategic partnership with Jio-bp to build EV infrastructure and services across its network. An EV fast charging facility powered by Jio-bp pulse would be available across key Citroen dealerships across India and also be open to other EV car customers.