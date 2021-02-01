Citroen unveils C5 Aircross in India, SUV to be launched in March

On Monday, Citroen India unveiled the all-new Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV will be launched in March 2021, in two variants, Feel and Shine, and is likely to be priced Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Engine

The premium SUV boasts a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 177hp and 400Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and offers fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl. One of the highlights for Indian roads is the hydraulic cushion suspension system. According to Citroen, the suspension will cushion any kind of discomfort arising from bumps on Indian roads.

Interior & features

The SUV has a range of features, such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, air purifier and panoramic sunroof. The AC vents blend in well with the dashboard.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is a five-seat SUV, and has a flexible seating option. Each of its three rear seats can slide front and back up to 150mm. They can also be folded down to create room for luggage.

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with features such as auto park assist, reverse camera, blind spot assist and driver fatigue alert. The SUV has a boot space of 580 litres. By reclining the rear seats forward, the boot space can be increased to 720 litres. Folding the three rear seats, increases the space by a whopping 1,630 litres.

Exterior

The SUV measures 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm. The vehicle is available in four colours — Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black — with a contrast roof as an option. It has a split front grille, dual-beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and an upright rear end.

Price