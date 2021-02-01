Auto Citroen unveils C5 Aircross in India, SUV to be launched in March Updated : February 01, 2021 07:04 PM IST The SUV has a range of features, such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, air purifier and panoramic sunroof. The Citroen C5 Aircross is a five-seat SUV, and has a flexible seating option. The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with features such as auto park assist, reverse camera, blind spot assist and driver fatigue alert. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply