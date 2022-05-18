Automobile sales and production across the world may be struggling thanks to supply chain constraints and a persistent shortage of semiconductors, but that hasn’t stopped French car-maker Citroen from doubling down on its presence in India.

In a chat with CNBC-TV18, the company’s CEO, Vincent Cobee said that Citroen’s upcoming C3 launch in India would be the “start of a multi-car journey” in the country.

“We will launch a second vehicle next year, a third one the year after — and that will improve our presence in India,” said Cobee, “While the C3 will be a sub-four-metre car, some of the next ones will be larger than four metres. We are also working on an electrification option and that will enable us to cover many of the demands of the Indian market — we expect to cover more than 50 percent of the market with these three cars.”

Citroen launched its first product for Indian customers last year with its flagship SUV product, the Citroen C5 Aircross . The upcoming C3 is the automaker’s stab at the volume-focused premium hatchback segment, Citroen’s continuous refrain of choosing value over volumes notwithstanding.

Cobee told CNBC-TV18 that the company will launch an EV variant of the product in 2023.

“The new C3 will be launched with a variety of power trains in the next few months — we are also capable and ready to launch a fully electric version next year,” he said, “This is important for us because India is a dynamic market, there is going to be a lot of evolution and we want to be ahead of the game. When electric vehicles ramp up in India, we want to be there.”

While a clear focus on EVs might signal Citroen’s intent, the question remains: how many EVs does the carmaker plan on launching as the years roll by?

“I had the pleasure of launching the new C4 in Europe and I was asked the same question,” responds Cobee, “I said ‘we hope to sell 15 percent (EVs as a percentage of total sales) in year one’. We ended up selling 35 percent. In our own domestic market, I got it wrong by a factor of two since the transition is going much faster than we were anticipating.”

He added: “We need to be careful in India because we know there are a lot of challenges when it comes to when it comes to infrastructure. Today, I’d say we will be happy to sell 5 to 10 percent of fully electric cars in India, but I might get it wrong again!”

However, the EV push in India is only the tip of the iceberg as far as Citroen’s contentions are concerned. The global automobile market is plagued by the continuing semiconductor shortage, which shows no signs of abating.

Recently, OEMs like BMW took the decision to sell products to select customers without in-car WiFi, which it claimed would be rolled out as a software update later. Nissan ’s outlook and guidance for the year has also been bleak after the auto-maker said it expected supply chain constraints to continue through 2022.

For Citroen, managing the crisis is akin to walking a tightrope between launches and actual, on-ground supply. “The position we’ve taken is to ensure a good product launch and protect these launches from semiconductor allocations,” said Cobee, “The worst thing you can do is launch a car and not have it. So, we will protect launches.”

The situation, Cobee said, seems likely to improve next year: “We were hoping it (semiconductor shortage) would ease at the end of 2022 but that is not going to happen. But we have early signs that that say it would be better in 2023 and we hope it eases by then. Hopefully, we’ll come back from a supply-driven industry to a demand-driven one.”

For the moment, Citroen will continue sharpening production lines at its plants in Hosur and Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the latter is all set to see expansion as the company adds products to its portfolio.

Recently, reports emerged that Citroen was in talks with Ford to take over plants that the American automaker left behind in the wake of its Indian exit . Cobee said he wasn’t aware of such discussions: “not to my knowledge.”

Other reports have claimed that Citroen was actively considering manufacturing partnerships to capitalise on capacity availability and scale-up production. However, the company is clear that this is not an option, today. “Manufacturing partnerships are the right way to ensure asset utilisation and price competitiveness,” he conceded, “However, we have no need to enter into a manufacturing partnership as on date.”​