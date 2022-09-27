By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Citroen has released a teaser confirming the launch of the Citroen C3 EV in India on September 29.

French carmaker Citroen is set to debut in the Indian market with its electric car Citroen C3 this week. The company has confirmed that Citroen C3 will be launched in India on September 29. The electric car from the French automobile major will be the latest entrant in the hatchback segment competing with the likes of Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon EV and the newly launched Mahindra XUV400.

The all-electric version of the Citroen C3 is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

A short video was shared by the company on Twitter confirming the launch of the Citroen C3 in India. “An electric, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being #enough. See you on September 29th,” read the tweet.

Here is a look at the expected features and specifications of the Citroen C3.

Design

The Citroen C3 electric is expected to be like the ICE-powered C3 and will likely pack the same space. It is expected to have the same set of visual features like split LED headlamps and DRLs, wrap-around LED tail lamps, faux skid plates, roof rails and body cladding, with 16″ diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interior

Interior features are expected to include Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange colour palettes with leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a sporty-feeling flat-bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls, and vertical AC vents among other features.

Battery and powertrain

The Citroen C3 EV is expected to be on the same platform as the ICE variant. It is expected to be available with multiple battery options including a 50W battery pack with a WLTP-certified range of 350 km. This is expected to be paired with an electric motor that produces 135 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. A smaller battery pack may also be offered with a range of about 300 km.

Features

The features of the electric version are expected to be the same as the ICE C3. This includes cruise control, rear defogger, rear wipers, ORVMs, etc. The Citroen C3 is also expected to have EV-specific features like regen braking and multiple drive modes as well.