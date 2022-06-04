Citroen to debut C5 Aircross SUV in July, bookings already open: Reports

French carmaker Citroen, which debuted in India with its C5 Aircross SUV last year, will introduce its first made-in-India product, the C3 in July, reports said.

Citroen’s flagship C5 Aircross came as a niche product, while the C3 will hit the core of the market as a mass-market product.

Bookings for the Citroen C3 are being accepted at the dealership level for a token amount of Rs 21,000, a report by Autocar India said citing dealer sources.

Meanwhile, a test mule of the upcoming 2022 Citroen C3 was spied undisguised on the Chennai – Coimbatore highway, Financial Express reported.

Citroen India has a manufacturing facility at Thiruvallur, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The facility has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 units. The Citroen C3, which was globally unveiled in September 2021, will be manufactured in India, with 90 percent localisation, thereby helping the company achieve aggressive pricing.

The C3 is likely to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh-8 lakh. Once launched, Citroen C3 will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

This is the first of three models by the French automaker under its C-Cubed program. The car has been specifically developed for emerging markets like India and South America.

In terms of design, the C3 boasts a quirky look with contrasting trim elements. Citroen refers to it as a ‘hatchback with a twist’ instead of calling it an SUV. On the front end, the C3 gets Citroen’s signature grille with split headlamps.