Citroen plans to double dealerships as it begins bookings for C3 Aircross

French car-maker Citroen plans to end 2024 with 150 dealerships — three times its sales touch-point tally of 45 now. The automobile company said it will begin expanding its dealership network when it launches the C3 Aircross in October.

"We finished last year with 30 dealers; we're 45 at the moment," said Saurabh Vasta, Brand Head at Citroen India, "We will be 60 by September when we start taking bookings for the C-3 Aircross."

He added, "We will finish the year with 75 showrooms and an equivalent number of after-sales touch points. And by the end of next year, we're going to double all this."

As things stand, Citroen occupies less than one percent of the Indian passenger vehicle market. However, the company is embarking on a three-pronged volume expansion strategy, which includes product launches and dealer network expansion. The latter is, in fact, a crucial cog in the wheel.

Citroen's network expansion comes at a time when the car-maker is seeing an uptick in sales across India. In the last 12 months, it sold 12,000 cars, and announced launches of the C3 Aircross and the C5 Aircross, which will take on bigger names in the busy midsize and large SUV markets. With talking points like flexible seating and bigger boot space for these SUVs coupled with online customization and bookings, the company wants to level-up its offerings and sales experience.

In fact, when the C3 Aircross sees deliveries begin in October, it will not only have a leg-up in terms of distribution given the company's proposed dealer network expansion but join a list of cars that finds place on Citroen's car configurator, which allows customers customise their cars in one sitting.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Online customisation is, in fact, Citroen's biggest consumer flex. The ability to personalise a brand-new car from start to finish, and complete a sales booking in one sitting, the company says, could further augment its network expansion.

"A lot of people do want to go to a dealer, but consumers have the option of doing this all online in a very immersive and seamless experience," said Billy Hayes, Sales & Marketing Head (India & APAC) at Stellantis, "It was a first for Citroen in India, and something that we're spreading not only to the rest of the region, but also to the world."

Whether or not this wins Citroen market share in India, the company will have a busy few months, thanks to a steady export order book of cars for South Africa, Nepal and the ASEAN region, in addition to Latin America and Europe.

