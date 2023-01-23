The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. This zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India. The new electric car is expected to be launched in the domestic market in February.

French automaker Citroen has started accepting bookings for its recently revealed first all-electric offering ‘eC3’ in India. The new electric vehicle (EV) can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and will be available in two variants - Live and Feel.

The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. This zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India. The new electric car is expected to be launched in the domestic market in February and is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh-12 lakh in the country.

Design and features

The upcoming Citroen EV looks identical to the ICE version and gets similar front fascia design and does not feature a blanked-off grille like most other EVs in the same category. On the inside, the new eC3 comes equipped with a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new eC3 also gets a four-speaker audio system, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech along with MyCitroen Connect app. In terms of safety features, the new car comes equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.

Powertrain

The upcoming Citroen eC3 gets its juices through a 29.2kWh battery pack that powers the electric motor mounted at the front axle. This power unit churns out 57hp and 143Nm of torque, allowing the electric hatchback to reach from 0-60kph in a claimed 6.8sec. Citroen also claims that the new EV has a top speed of 107kph.

The new Citroen eC3 electric comes with two driving modes – Eco and Standard – along with regenerative braking. In terms of driving range, the new EV comes gets an ARAI-rated driving range of 320km on a single charge.