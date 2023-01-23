homeauto News

Bookings for Citroen’s first EV eC3 open in India at Rs 25,000

Bookings for Citroen’s first EV eC3 open in India at Rs 25,000

2 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Jan 23, 2023 12:15:42 PM IST (Published)

The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. This zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India. The new electric car is expected to be launched in the domestic market in February.

French automaker Citroen has started accepting bookings for its recently revealed first all-electric offering ‘eC3’ in India. The new electric vehicle (EV) can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and will be available in two variants - Live and Feel.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The Citroen eC3 is an all-electric version of the C3 hatchback, which is already on sale in India. This zero-emission car will also be exported to oversea markets from India. The new electric car is expected to be launched in the domestic market in February and is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh-12 lakh in the country.


Design and features

The upcoming Citroen EV looks identical to the ICE version and gets similar front fascia design and does not feature a blanked-off grille like most other EVs in the same category. On the inside, the new eC3 comes equipped with a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new eC3 also gets a four-speaker audio system, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech along with MyCitroen Connect app. In terms of safety features, the new car comes equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.

Powertrain

The upcoming Citroen eC3 gets its juices through a 29.2kWh battery pack that powers the electric motor mounted at the front axle. This power unit churns out 57hp and 143Nm of torque, allowing the electric hatchback to reach from 0-60kph in a claimed 6.8sec. Citroen also claims that the new EV has a top speed of 107kph.

The new Citroen eC3 electric comes with two driving modes – Eco and Standard – along with regenerative braking. In terms of driving range, the new EV comes gets an ARAI-rated driving range of 320km on a single charge.

The EV also comes with two charging options - a DC fast charger which can charge the battery pack from 10 percent to 80 percent in 57 minutes and a 3.3kW onboard AC charger that is also capable of CCS2 fast charging.

Also Read: Citroen unveils its first all-electric hatchback eC3 in India
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CitroenElectric Car

Previous Article

Log9 Material raises Rs 325 crore, aims to grow battery manufacturing capabilities

Next Article

Noida Police to verify pre-owned cars' documents, seize if details not updated: CP Laxmi Singh