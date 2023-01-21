Citroen has unveiled their very first affordable electric hatchback in the country - the Citroen eC3. The eC3 will be the second mainstream electric offering for India after the Tiago EV.
Powered by a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack, eC3 delivers a 320 kilometres of ARAI certified driving range. The car generates a max power of 57PS and max torque of 143 Nm. The top speed is restricted to 107kmph.
For a complete review watch the accompanying video.
Also watch, the road test of Mahindra Thar 2WD and Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6 ½.