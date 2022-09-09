Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India — price & what's new about it

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Citroen C5 Aircross competes against the likes of the Jeep Compass, the Hyundai Tucson and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

French automobile manufacturer Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in India. The newly-upgraded SUV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is only available in a single fully-loaded Shine (dual tone) trim. The 2022 model comes with a reworked front face, new interiors, and some updated features. The SUV still uses the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the previous generation though.

The cosmetic overhaul sees the front of the C5 Aircross almost completely changed. The split-headlamps have been changed to single-piece headlamps. The central air intake appears to be trimmed and slimmer, with a faux silver skid plate put under a deeper air intake that runs on either side. The grille features the iconic double chevron of Citroen and has two sets of LED daytime running lamps in the wrap-around headlamps.

At the side and rear, the C5 Aircross sees new 18-inch alloy wheels along with new rectangular tail lamps. Apart from the older colours — Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey — the SUV will now be available in Eclipse Blue as well.

In the interior, the C5 Aircross comes with a new free-standing 10-inch infotainment system, an updated centre console with a new toggle switch and rectangular drive mode selector, some layout changes in the infotainment system and AC vents, and graphical and interface upgrades for the digital instrument cluster.

While the layout and arrangement of seats remain the same, the company has stated that passengers in the rear seat will be more comfortable with 150 mm of additional seat padding. Finally, the interiors will see new upholstery for the seats, armrests and centre console. The new upholstery will be made out of a mix of leather and fabric.

The Citroen C5 Aircross competes against the likes of the Jeep Compass, the Hyundai Tucson and the Volkswagen Tiguan.