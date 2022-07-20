Citroen C3 launched in India: Check price, features, and other details

French automaker Citroen has launched C3, its first mass-market product, in India. The high-riding hatchback was open for bookings from June across all dealerships and on the company's website at a token amount of Rs 21,000. Following the price reveal, the deliveries of the model will start from today. The C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV, like the Tata Punch, however, the company officially classifies it as a hatchback ‘with a twist’.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Citroen C3.

Powertrains

The Citroen C3 offers two petrol engine options -- the first is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It makes 82hp and 115Nm torque.

The other engine variant is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, which produces 110hp and 190Nm torque. The second engine variant is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The C3's turbo-petrol engine makes it the most powerful in its class.

Unlike other cars in the segment, the C3 does not get an automatic transmission at launch, however, it is expected to be introduced at a later stage.

Exterior and interior

The 2022 C3 follows the same design principles as the C5 Aircross, Citroen’s debut vehicle.

Key highlights include the colour-coded inserts on the bumpers, split headlamp set-up, a hexagonal air dam, X-shaped faux scuff plate, all-round black cladding (only on the Feel trim), and wraparound taillights at the rear.

The C3 sports 15-inch steel wheels with covers as standard, and optional 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are also offered.

A dimpled-effect dashboard panel is seen in the interior which can be optioned between orange and anodised grey colours.

Colours

The C3 is offered in four monotone colours, six dual-tone colours (optional on the Live, standard on the Feel trim). Customers can also choose from three customisation packs on the C3, where they can pick between orange, grey or chrome inserts on the front bumper's fog lamp housing and the rear bumper, along with the side body cladding and wing mirror caps.

Features

Key features of the C3 include a large 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning, a four-speaker sound system, and front and rear USB charging ports.

Safety

The high-riding hatchback gets dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for safety.

It also has other features like a tachometer, rear windscreen wiper and defogger, powered wing mirror adjustment, a day/night IRVM, and a central lock/unlock button for the doors.

Price

The prices of the variants range from Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The hatchback will directly compete with the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc. Here are the complete price details of the 2022 Citroen C3.

Variant Ex-showroom price

1.2P Live Rs 5,70,500

1.2P Feel Rs 6,62,500

1.2P Feel VIBE pack Rs 6,77,500

1.2P Feel dual tone Rs 6,77,500

1.2P Feel dual tone VIBE pack Rs 6,92,500

1.2P Turbo Feel dual tone VIBE pack Rs 8,05,500