Citroën aims to launch new SUV and electric models in India

The French automaker, Citroën, is gearing up to expand its presence in India by launching new SUVs and electric models. Thierry Koskos, Global CEO of Citroën, shared his plans for the Indian market during an interview with CNBC-TV18 and said that they aim to double their dealer network and have 100 dealerships by the end of 2024.

“We have today 50 dealers, one car, C3. At the end of this year, we will have two vehicles with the new C3 Aircross and we will multiply by 2 to the number of dealers, so the growth will come both from two models instead of one and twice the number of dealers,” he said.

Citroën India has unveiled the C3 Aircross, a midsize SUV that will compete against the Creta, Seltos, Taigun and Kushaq and will be launched in August later this year. This SUV will be available in both 5 and 7-seater options and is powered by a 1.2-litre engine.

Citroën entered the Indian market in 2021 and has already sold 9,000 cars in the country. Koskos also mentioned that close to 1,000 units of the eC3, Citroën's electric vehicle, have been sold in India.

“Last year, we introduced a new C3, so far we have sold more than 9,000 vehicles. Six months after launching the C3, we introduced the electric version, the eC3. It is the beginning of our strategy in India,” he said.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country, Citroën plans to fully utilize its existing capacity and expand its range of EV offerings.

“I can see great prospective for EVs in India because it fits quite well the urban usage in the market,” he said.

Citroën's plans for the Indian market demonstrate its commitment to expanding its global presence and offering sustainable mobility solutions. With the Indian market expected to be a key player in the global automotive industry, Citroën's focus on EVs and SUVs aligns with the changing consumer preferences in the country.

