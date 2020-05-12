Citing potential job losses and pay cuts, Indian auto components makers seek immediate support from govt

The three apex bodies representing the automotive value chain in the country - SIAM, ACMA and FADA have jointly represented to the government to initiate measures for demand generation, working capital and employee welfare support.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Deepak Jain, president, ACMA highlighted that the auto components industry is currently losing Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 crore each day, and needs the urgent intervention of the government as it expects demand to remain muted in the times to come.

The first of these demands is towards demand generation, "It is an appropriate time now that the government steps up and gives tax rationalisation, maybe the scrappage policy needs to be announced," Jain told CNBC-TV18.

Jain said the government needs to announce measures to motivate consumes to come back to showrooms and start to purchase once again, as there may be some demand for two-wheelers and small passenger cars after the lock-down.

While every industry player waits for a fiscal stimulus, Jain emphasised that this should be an urgent, rather than an incremental stimulus required to boost and stabilise the economy.

At its worst, Jain said the auto industry is staring at a contraction of 50 percent over the next two years, which could pull it back to 2010-volume levels if an urgent stimulus doesn't come through.

Further, the auto components sector employs a large number of contractual labour, and a large number of them migrants, who have gone back to their respective states, "We will need only 20-30 percent of the workforce when operations resume in the coming weeks and months. But we will need more workmen on shop floors as production ramps up to ensure sustainable production levels," Jain told CNBC-TV18.

He said that while globally, governments have stepped in to support employers, especially MSMEs to the extent of 60-80 percent, the Indian auto sector is seeking support of at least 50 percent towards salary payments, through the Employee State Insurance (ESI) route, CSR funds or even a 150 percent income tax deduction for personnel costs during the lockdown.

CNBC-TV18 has also reported that auto dealers will inevitably look towards reducing manpower costs by way of layoffs and salary correction at mid and senior levels. According to auto dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to, some have already decided to implement pay cuts of up to 50 percent across the board.

A more immediate ask by ACMA is for working capital and employee welfare support. ACMA, FADA and SIAM are seeking immediate cash injection and moratoriums on loans on principal as well as interest for at least a one-year period. As a major portion of auto components makers are small and medium-sized enterprises, they also don't have cash reserves to pay staff and workers.