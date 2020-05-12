  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Citing potential job losses and pay cuts, Indian auto components makers seek immediate support from govt

Updated : May 12, 2020 07:16 PM IST

Jain said the government needs to announce measures to motivate consumes to come back to showrooms and start to purchase once again.
At its worst, Jain said the auto industry is staring at a contraction of 50 percent over the next two years.
Citing potential job losses and pay cuts, Indian auto components makers seek immediate support from govt

You May Also Like

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement