Auto Citing critical pollution levels, SC refuses to extend deadline for sale of BS-IV vehicles Updated : February 15, 2020 01:25 PM IST The counsel appearing for FADA told the court that dealers would face issues with the unsold inventory of BS-IV compliant vehicles once the new norms come into effect. The lawyer also cited the slowdown in the automobile industry and urged the court to extend the deadline by a month. The top court had on October 24, 2018, said Bharat Stage-IV vehicles would not be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.