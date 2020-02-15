Citing critical pollution levels, SC refuses to extend deadline for sale of BS-IV vehicles

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association seeking an extension of the April 1 deadline by one month to sell BS-IV compliant vehicles in the country. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said that the court would not extend the deadline even for a day.

The Centre in 2016 announced that India would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.

The top court had on October 24, 2018, said Bharat Stage-IV vehicles would not be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April, 2017.

The counsel appearing for FADA told the court that dealers would face issues with the unsold inventory of BS-IV compliant vehicles once the new norms come into effect.

The lawyer also cited the slowdown in the automobile industry and urged the court to extend the deadline by a month. "Kindly allow us to sell BS-IV vehicles to clear the stock," argued the lawyer.

The bench said the order was passed by the apex court one and a half years ago. "You should not have produced BS-IV vehicles after that. Even after filing this application, you have produced these vehicles," the bench said.

In its October 2018 order, the top court observed that any extension in this case would further worsen the health of the citizens, as the pollution levels have become critical.

"The application is dismissed," the bench said, adding, "We will not give even one day".

When FADA's counsel urged the court that their application was like a "mercy plea", the bench said, "No".