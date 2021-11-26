Chip shortage delays deliveries of Ola e-scooters; check new timeline

Ola has pushed back the deliveries of its much-awaited S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters due to the global chip shortage. The company said that it was expecting to begin deliveries in the second half of December.

The first batch of deliveries was scheduled for November 30. However, Ola decided to delay the process after a meeting between its factory team and the global supply chain on November 20.

“Due to the ongoing global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts, there are some unavoidable delays to your Ola S1 delivery... We apologise for this delay and assure you that we are ramping up production as fast as we can so you can get your Ola S1 at the earliest,” Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric informed a customer via an email.

Ola had opened a two-day window for bookings in it website in mid-September for its electric scooters. The company claims to have sold scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in the two-day period. The final payment window for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric opened on November 10.

The Ola electric scooters -- S1 and S1 Pro -- are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. The Ola S1 can go 121 km on a single full charge, and Ola S1 Pro can run for 181 km. While the S1 will take about four hours and 48 minutes to charge completely, S1 Pro can be fully charged in six hours and 30 minutes. The top speed for Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kmph and for S1 Pro, it is 115 kmph.