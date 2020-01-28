Auto
China’s largest SUV maker to make India debut at Auto Expo 2020
Updated : January 28, 2020 03:58 PM IST
Great Wall Motor will use the event to announce its India plans.
GWM was founded in 1984 and owns Haval, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands.
Auto Expo 2020 will be held from February 7-12 in Greater Noida.
