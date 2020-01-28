China’s largest SUV maker to make India debut at Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (GWM) is all set to make its India debut this year. China’s largest SUV manufacturer on Tuesday announced that it will be part of the biennial automobile festival and make its India debut on February 5 at the Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker will also use the event to announce its India plans.

GWM said that Haval Concept H will make its global debut at the Greater Noida event. Vision 2025, GWM’s concept vehicle, will also make its India debut during the expo.

Auto Expo 2020 will be held from February 7-12 in Greater Noida.

“GWM will undertake the global premier of Haval Concept H and the Indian debut of concept vehicle Vision 2025,” the company said in a release. “Apart from this GWM will also showcase its excellence and strength in automotive technology with its range of Haval SUVs, GWM EV products, and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems.”

It added: “Haval is an automotive marquee owned by GWM that specializes in full range of SUVs.”

Announcing the company’s Auto Expo 2020 plans, Wei Jianjun, chairman, GWM, said: “This is indeed a proud moment for us as we are on the verge of entering the Indian automotive market. We are excited at the limitless possibilities that lay ahead as India is an important market for us.

“At GWM, we aim to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and hope to create an everlasting relationship with the discerning Indian customer. With the R&D center in Bangalore and now our participation at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, we want to further ascertain the importance of India as the core strategic market.”