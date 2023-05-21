China claims the crown as the world’s top car exporter in Q1 2023

China’s export market was driven by its strong demand for electric vehicles, which accounted for 40 percent of all its exports. China shipped 380,000 EVs to various countries in Q1 2023, with Belgium, Australia and Thailand being the top-3 destinations.

China has overtaken Japan as the world’s largest exporter of automobiles in the first quarter of 2023, thanks to its booming electric vehicle sales and its trade ties with Russia.

According to Nikkei Asia's latest report, China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the first three months of 2023, a 58 percent increase from the same period last year. Japan, which held the top spot for years, exported 950,000 vehicles in Q1 2023, a 6 percent increase from last year.

China’s export market was driven by its strong demand for electric vehicles, which accounted for 40 percent of all its exports. China shipped 380,000 EVs to various countries in Q1 2023, with Belgium, Australia and Thailand being the top-3 destinations.

However, China’s export numbers were not solely based on its domestic automakers. The American EV giant Tesla also contributed to China’s export growth, as it produces its cars in Shanghai and exports them to other markets, including Canada.

China also benefited from its stable relationship with Russia, which is one of its major export partners. China and Russia have maintained close economic and political ties amid rising tensions with the US and Europe.

China’s car industry has shown resilience and innovation in the face of the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions. China aims to further expand its export market and challenge the dominance of traditional carmakers in the coming years.