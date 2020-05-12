Auto China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows Updated : May 12, 2020 10:37 AM IST For the first four months of the year, passenger vehicle sales were down 35.3 percent from a year earlier at 4.4 million, according to CAAM. The ruling Communist Party started reopening factories, restaurants and stores in March after declaring victory over the outbreak. The government announced last month it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365