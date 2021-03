This is not the first time Arun Prabhu NG, a Chennai-based architect who built a mobile home with basic amenities on an autorickshaw, is in the news and being feted on social media. But there is something different this time. Arun’s brilliant and cost-effective design has caught the attention of leading industry captain Anand Mahindra.

Sharing the pictures of “mobile home”, Twitter user Massimo Canducci wrote: “Arun Prabhu of Chennai built this "Solo 0.1" house with 1 lac rupees and an auto." Canducci tagged Anand in his tweet.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group then quote-tweeted Canducci and said the design could lead to a larger trend: "a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’."

Anand then asked if Arun would like to work on an even more ambitious space atop Mahindra's Bolero pickup. "Can someone connect us?" he further wrote.

Arun, who graduated in 2019, has been promoting awareness about small-scale architecture with better utilisation of space. Speaking to The Better Indian in February 2020, he said that his research on slum housing made him realise that small spaces could be improved significantly "by instituting a proper design, to create toilets, bedrooms, etc. and make the house more habitable."

Besides the investment on an autorickshaw, Arun spent Rs 1 lakh to build what is a 36sqft structure on wheels and named it "SOLO.01". According to him, the mobile home was enough for two adults.

His aim, he says is to demonstrate to people what can be achieved within tiny spaces. This, he believes he could do by using small-scale architecture.

"Also, portable housing can inspire better temporary housing for construction labourers and emergency housing during natural calamities,” he told The Better India.