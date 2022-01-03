Chandigarh to flag off EV policy from April 1; tax sops, free parking on cards

Chandigarh's first electric vehicle (EV) policy is set to come into effect from April 1 this year following discussions between administrative agencies and other stakeholders.

The city administration will roll out a draft of the policy in the second week of January to inform people about the long- and short-term benefits of electric vehicles. Multiple features will be involved in the policy to motivate residents to switch to EVs.

To make the policy result-driven and interesting, a three-member committee comprising the chief executive officer, municipal commissioner, and deputy commissioner of the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (Crest) held discussions and made numerous recommendations to the administration.

According to sources, the policy will involve financial incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles, in addition to promoting e-bikes for short distances.

A senior government official said people will be provided with a variety of incentives to switch from petrol or diesel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

The Union Territory is considering establishing partnerships with dealers in order to reach an agreement and offer free registration. Other benefits are likely to include free parking and exemption from road tax. Those who purchase EVs within the first year of the policy's implementation will save more money.

The policy will also make EV registration convenient and swift by allowing instant online registration. Electric vehicles with two, three, or four wheels will be permitted to register. Aside from other issues, controlling pollution in the city is another important reason for unveiling the policy.

The city has recently acquired electric buses. Since it will be the first-ever EV policy, its core objective will be to promote EVs and encourage people to use them, so that as many individuals as possible pick them over conventional fuel-powered vehicles, according to the official.