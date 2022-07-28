CESL to install 810 EV charging stations across highways, expressways in India

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) will install 810 electric vehicle charging stations across 16 highways and expressways covering 10,275 kilometres across the country.

The announcement stated that the chosen corridors include congested roads like the Mumbai-Pune highway, the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Highway, the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Hyderabad ORR Expressway, and the Agra-Nagpur Highway, to mention a few.

These charging stations are being installed by CESL utilising a service procurement model.

In this public-private partnership approach, CESL will collaborate with businesses whose responsibility is to finance and manage the charging stations positioned along highways and expressways. These charging stations are anticipated to be installed in the upcoming six to eight months.

These EV charging stations will be made to accommodate both private and public cars, including those that are now on the road, such as Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and other suitable EVs and e-buses.

CESL will install 220 chargers with a higher 100kW capacity and 590 chargers with a capacity of 50kW, together with fast DC connectors.

The chargers with 50kW capacity will be available every 25 kilometres and the 100kW chargers every 100 kilometres.

The government's objective of combining investment with subsidies and encouraging private participation in the charging station industry has been achieved with this procurement.

