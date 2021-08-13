Centre seeks Tesla manufacturing plans before possible tax break: Report

The Centre has asked American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to share its plans for manufacturing in India. The government made the request in order to assess whether to provide import tax relief to Tesla, reported Bloomberg.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and the Ministry of Finance sought details from Elon Musk’s company earlier this month. Musk had recently asked for a reduction in the import duties for its EVs to India.

Currently, import duties are set between 60 percent, if the car’s total value is less than $40,000, and 100 percent, if the car’s value is over $40,000. Tesla Model 3, which is expected to launch soon in India, will cost nearly Rs 80 lakh or around $100,000. Tesla had requested for the import duty to be cut down to 40 percent for all EVs.

Musk had tweeted about India’s import duties being the highest in the world for any large country. “We are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles. That would be much appreciated,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Asked if Tesla would start with assembly in India, Musk said, “If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely.”

Indian officials also discussed the import of completely-knocked-down (CKD) or semi-knocked-down (SKD) units that are imported partially built instead of fully assembled and carry a lower import cost. Many foreign automobile makers in India use CKD units to avoid high import costs for models that are not locally assembled.

According to reports, Tesla claims to have already procured components worth $100 million from India so far. The company also asserted that it would be making significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure along with appraising other investments in manufacturing once it starts operating within India.

The Centre had previously told the Parliament that there was no plan to reduce the import duty on cars. "No such proposal is under consideration in (sic) Ministry of Heavy Industries," Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, had said in the Parliament on August 2.

Other foreign car manufacturers have also rallied behind Musk’s calls for lower imports for vehicles, especially EVs in India. But local manufacturers said that the high imports encourage local manufacturing along with increasing indigenous development.

The idea of reducing imports would also run contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ policy.