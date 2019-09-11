#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Centre seeks legal view as states set traffic fines below prescribed range

Updated : September 11, 2019 03:00 PM IST

The BJP-ruled Gujarat made a surprise move and reduced fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act.
Only nine states and union territories have notified the amended act so far.
Centre seeks legal view as states set traffic fines below prescribed range
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV