Centre may ask vehicle makers to pay for pollution on failing to meet EV deadline, says report
Updated : August 01, 2019 09:43 AM IST
The government is considering a policy proposal to ban all ICE-driven two-wheelers under 150cc by 2025, and three-wheelers by 2023.
Nearly 80 percent of the vehicles sold in the country are two- or three-wheelers.
