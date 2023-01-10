The Government of India is not looking to set standards for sizes but is working on setting safety and performance standards for batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) in its upcoming battery-swapping policy.

This update comes a few days after Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with stakeholders in the EV industry to decide on a common form, shape and size of the battery towards finalising the draft battery-swapping policy.

However, the domestic EV industry remained undecided on common battery standards in the run-up to the draft swapping policy.

According to sources in the government, the Centre doesn’t want to hurt innovation by setting standards for sizes as the battery-swapping industry is in its nascency. They added that the government is only looking to set safety and performance standards for the batteries.

They also revealed that the upcoming battery standards will be voluntary, and will be mandated after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) publishes ARAI's rules on the same.

The government also plans to implement these safety and performance standards for EVs in a phased manner. New battery standards will be first mandated for two and three-wheelers, which witness maximum battery swapping.

In addition to this, the government is also exploring the possibility of extending standards to long-distance trucks in the future.

The battery-swapping policy was first proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in last year's Budget, but we have not yet seen the final draft as discussions are still ongoing.