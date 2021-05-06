CCI orders probe against Tata Motors for 'abusing' its dominant market position: What we know so far Updated : May 06, 2021 12:44:01 IST CCI held that Tata Motors used its dominant market position to "coerce its dealers to order the vehicles according to its own whims and fancies" Tata Motors has over 40% market share of commercial vehicles in India Published : May 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply