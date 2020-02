Auto

CCI nod for Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford Motor joint venture

Updated : February 11, 2020 06:19 AM IST

In October last year, M&M said it would buy 51 per cent stake in Ardour Automotive Pvt Ltd for around Rs 657 crore.

CCI said it has approved "formation of JV between Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor and transfer of automotive business of Ford India to the JV".