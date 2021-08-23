CCI imposes Rs 200 crore penalty on Maruti Suzuki over dealer discount policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed Rs 200 crore fine on Maruti Suzuki India ltd for indulging in unfair business practices. CCI said that the carmaker had forced its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely.

In its ordered, issued today, CCI directed Maruti to “cease and desist” from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

The regulator said that MSIL had an agreement with its dealers under which the dealers were restrained from offering discounts to the customers beyond those prescribed by the company.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the competition watchdog had launched an investigation into the allegations in 2019.

The CCI keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

-With PTI inputs