If one had a penny for every time the C-suite of India's largest auto companies used the phrase 'cautious optimism' in their commentary while declaring their companies' financial results for the second quarter this year, they'd have many pennies to count.

The July-September quarter was the first after the industry 'unlocked' after the Covid-19 lockdown, and is therefore important to gauge how consumer demand has panned out as the economy returns to some semblance of what can be described as 'normalcy' in these extraordinary times. It is also a quarter where inventory build-up towards a 30-day festive period, starting from Navratri and going up to Diwali, is done.

Here's what management of leading two-wheelers and carmakers say about festive demand, retail offtake, the availability of finance for customers and the road ahead:

Demand: On demand, Hero MotoCorp said sales in the Navratri - Dussehra period, which account for a third of the company's total festive sales, were at 96 percent on a yearly basis, or 4 percent lower this season.

Going into November, however, the company expects better sales, especially in the Northern belt, where the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals are stronger. Interestingly, the two-wheeler maker said pent-up demand from the lockdown months is now well and over, and newer sales are due to fundamental demand playing out.

Rural vs urban demand: Hero MotoCorp said sales in the rural markets, which have traditionally been higher by 4-6 percent than sales in the urban markets had grown to 8 percent more than urban sales in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the lag between the semi-urban and urban demand now seems to be catching up, as economic activity in urban markets comes back. Further, rural markets are expected to see renewed positive traction in the first week of November. Hero says it made significant initial gains in market share for its premium bikes in especially the Western and Southern markets.

Financing: Penetration of finance, according to Hero MotoCorp, is now over 40 percent, increasing as NBFCs favour smaller ticket sizes and shorter tenures. For Hero FinCorp, this rate is at 50 percent and the company does not expect any difficulties in urban financing as growth comes back.

Prices/Discounts: Since every OEM's domestic portfolio is now BSVI, companies are having to take price hikes to account for higher BS-VI costs. Hero raised prices once in July and again in October. It may announce further price hikes to expand margins. Discounts, therefore, are negligible on Hero MotoCorp products.

TVS Motor Company

Demand - TVS MotoCorp said that it is seeing urban market retail catch up to pre-Covid levels, and that the company is 'cautiously optimistic' about Diwali sales. In the second half of the year, TVS expects positive sentiments in the rural market will help demand, while being cautiously optimistic about demand in the domestic market over all.

For the Navratri-Dussehra period, which TVS says counts for a quarter of the co's total festive sales, retail sales saw a small growth. TVS, like Hero, said it is seeing a higher pull for products which are more premium because of good liquidity. However, the company's management says a GST cut from 28 percent to 18 percent will further aid customer sentiment.

Financing: TVS said financing penetration was slightly lower at 46 percent against 56 percent in 4QFY20 and 46–47 percent in 2QFY20, out of which the share of TVS Credit, the two-wheeler maker's own captive financing arm is at 50 percent. Going forward, the management does expect the availability of finance to increase.

Prices/Discounts: Discounts on TVS products, as with other OEMs, are far lower compared to the previous festive season.

Maruti Suzuki

Demand: Maruti Suzuki exercised perhaps the most 'caution' in its interpretation of the current recovery in passenger vehicle sales as a growth rebound. RC Bhargava, Chairman of MSIL, said that last year itself was a year when Maruti was down 16 percent, and the industry was down by 18 percent. The fall in volumes, he said, happened when the company would have been growing 10-12 percent, and it is therefore quite unsurprising that this festive season is better on last year's base.

"Though the performance level has improved, compared to the same quarter two years ago, we are substantially lower than where we were two years ago", Bhargava said. The first 10 days of the festival period saw 27 percent growth in deliveries to 96,700 units. On outlook for Diwali and the subsequent quarters, Bhargava said October will see good sales happening, comparable to last October, and November will be decent with Diwali falling in Nov this year instead of October.

However, most importantly, MSIL said the situation after December will be hard to predict as the impact of the festival will be over, and so will be the sales due to the need for personal mobility. Add to that the uncertainty around income levels, and a prediction for sales after December is hard to make, according to the country's largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles.

Q2 retail grew 4 percent, with rural retail increasing by 10 percent. The share of rural has increased to 41 percent from 38.5 percent. The share of the Top 10 cities for the industry in 1HFY21 was at 31.4 percent (v/s 36% in FY20), brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said. MSIl said it doesn't see there can be a strong urban demand, not because people don't want a car, but because they may be unable to afford one.