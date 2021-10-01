Causis E-Mobility to invest Rs 2,800 crore for EV manufacturing in Maharashtra

Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for setting up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in the state.

Environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said the MoU worth Rs 2,800 crore is set to transform Maharashtra into a leading state in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

"Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in electric mobility in India, the state government and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon.”

"The investment of Rs 2,800 crore will generate 1,250 employment opportunities," Thackeray said in a statement.

Causis E-Mobility, a joint venture (JV) of the UK-based Causis Group, is the first big-ticket investment under the recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021.

The MoU for the phase-1 unit at Talegaon, Pune, was signed on Friday. In phase-2, Causis E-Mobility will set up its own battery gigafactory in Maharashtra to manufacture and supply EV batteries.

The state government had in early July announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy with an aim to have a 10 percent share of the electric vehicles in total registrations by 2025. Under the updated version of the EV policy announced in 2018, the state also wants to achieve a 25 percent EV share in public transport in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik.

Maharashtra's second capital Nagpur is the first Indian city to pilot electric mass mobility with a fleet of 200 electric vehicles. With the use of one electric car saving an average of 1.5 million grams of CO2, the equivalent of four return flights from Mumbai to Delhi, the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 is also showing the way for cleaner streets making our towns and cities a better place to be for pedestrians and cyclists.

To stimulate the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state, the new EV policy provides elaborate incentives that are spread across three broad categories supply side, demand side and special incentives for EV charging infrastructure.

MIDC in a statement said that the MoU with Causis E-Mobility is to enhance EV vehicle manufacturing and strategise the transition towards the zero-emission target. The transition to an electric vehicle from a conventional fleet requires a planned strategy that not just overlooks the merging of the energy and transportation sector but also the relationship between consumers and vehicles.

It will give a boost to the already-developed ecosystem in the state which plans to achieve a 25 percent EV share in public transport in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik. It said the MoU facilitates a proposed investment of Rs 2,823 crore and direct employment of 1,250.

(With inputs from PTI)