Castrol India says 5% growth ambitious in a declining market
Updated : September 24, 2019 05:14 PM IST
Dormen said the company is still evaluating the benefit from the government’s decision to slash the corporate tax rate from 30 percent to an effective 22.5 percent.
Castrol India witnessed pressure on volumes as well as in its last quarterly earnings report, on the back of muted demand from the automotive industry and high input prices.
