Castrol India says 5% growth ambitious in a declining market 

Castrol India Ltd, India’s dominant automotive and industrial lubricants company has tempered its growth projections, citing that a 5 percent growth in a declining market will become ambitious, adding, that the company will grow 2-3 percentage points over the industry.

"We said if the market is growing at 2-3 percent, we will grow at 5 percent. But if the market is declining, it’s a different thing. We will continue to grow ahead of the market, especially in personal mobility," Omer Dormen, managing director, Castrol India told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive conversation.

On being asked whether the company would look to scale down its 5 percent growth projection, Dormen said, "If the market is declining, 5 percent growth will become ambitious."

Castrol India witnessed pressure on volumes as well as in its last quarterly earnings report, on the back of muted demand from the automotive industry and high input prices.

All major automotive original equipment makers (OEMs) have been announcing no-production days, undertaking regular production cuts at manufacturing facilities to correct inventory pile-up with dealerships facing lacklustre demand, which has impacted volumes for Castrol India.

"The retail sector, especially on the commercial side was impacted. The industry sector with plant shutdowns and reduced production too has seen an impact. The personal mobility space, however, has continued growing, and that’s where we are investing. There’s a momentum in the growth of that sector,” Dormen said.

"In tough markets like this, we are focusing on value more than volume. That’s been a success in the June quarter,” he added.

"We are still bullish about volumes in the retail sector in H2. However, for commercial and the industry sectors, we will go along with the market. We are more optimistic about Q4 with the government’s austerity measures. However, 2020 is when we think the economy will come back strongly," Dormen said.

Dormen said the company is still evaluating the benefit from the government’s decision to slash the corporate tax rate from 30 percent to an effective 22.5 percent, and how it can be used to support growth.

"It’s only early days and we haven’t finalised options yet," Dormen said in response to how the company plans to utilise the additional cash flow it will get from the tax savings.

Since crude oil prices have been on the higher side in the week following the September 17 attack on the Saudi Aramco facility, and prices are forecast to remain on the upside in the range of 10-15 percent, is a price hike in the offing?