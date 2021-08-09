CarTrade IPO: Ownership trend on the rise, says CMD; adds digitization boom on the anvil

Online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech’s made its debut in the market on Monday with its Rs 2,998.51 crore initial public offering (IPO). The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share.

Vinay Sanghi, the CMD and Aneesha Menon, Chief Financial Officer at CarTrade Tech spoke to CNBC-TV18.

On the pandemic’s impact on CarTrade business, Sanghi said, “COVID had two effects on a company like ours, the first effect is really during lockdown periods when generally India has been shut of course, it has been painful. Business has really been shut. However, post COVID, post lockdown, I would say what has happened is that you have tremendous interest in ownership I think that is one big trend. So car ownership is on the rise.”

ALSO READ:

Sanghi pointed out that India still has only 22 cars per 1000 people so the headroom to grow is just huge and the second aspect of COVID.

“The automobile industry is just at the starting point of digitization. Over the next four or five years, you'll see massive, massive investments in digitization. Customer behaviour have changed, dealers have changed, manufacturers have changed, banks have changed so we are going through a whole phase of digitization,” he explained.

The CarTrade IPO is a fully offer for sale (OFS).

“100 percent of the money being raised in the IPO is OFS. The company is not raising any primary capital, the company is sitting with cash and cash equivalents for its expansion and this is completely an OFS. The company will continue to invest in new age products and technologies to serve our consumers better,” said Sanghi.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan, and March Capital. The company owns platforms which facilitate the buying and selling of new and used cars and is the only profitable player in the space.

The management says that there will be 35 percent dilution this primarily from private equity investors in the company.

On revenue and margins Menon said, “I think when you look at the past, from FY18 to FY20 we had a 45.9 percent CAGR. The last two years that you are seeing unfortunately there has been a COVID impact. It was the lockdown which impacted the operations, COVID actually has facilitated the whole digital move. I think people have been more tech savvy, they understand digital better. So I think the growth that you are going to see the way forward is going to be much, much larger than what you have seen in the past.”

For the full interview, watch accompanying video...