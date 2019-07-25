Cars24 gets NBFC licence from RBI, to foray into consumer lending business

CARS24, a growing tech-enabled used-car company, has received an NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India and will be venturing into the consumer lending business.

The company plans to foray into consumer lending and business lending, to eventually expand its scope of operations and help it cater to a larger clientele.

“With our lower turnaround-time for credit as compared to other banks, we believe that our consumer lending business will benefit our customers as well as channel partners. The idea is to help those buyers who have been unable to fulfill their dream of owning a car due to lack of funds and support from traditional institutions and banks," said Ruchit Agarwal, co-founder and CFO, CARS24.