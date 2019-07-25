Auto
Cars24 gets NBFC licence from RBI, to foray into consumer lending business
Updated : July 25, 2019 08:44 PM IST
The company is planning to hire over 200 people for the lending business.
Consumer lending business to benefit customers, channel partners, says firm.
