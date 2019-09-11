Carmakers offer highest ever discounts to beat slowdown blues. Check all the details here

This festive season you may be able to buy your dream car at the cheapest price possible. As passenger car sales fell 42 percent in August, car manufacturers are looking at the festive season to revive demand. Depending on the model you could get a discount anywhere between Rs 20,000 to 2 lakh rupees. Dealers are offering an incentive package which includes cash discounts, corporate and exchange offers and other incentives.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount up to one lakh rupees on the diesel variant of the Brezza. Diesel variants of the Ciaz & Dzire are being offered at a discount of approximately Rs 85,000. The petrol variants of the Baleno and Alto are being offered at a discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 65,000 respectively. Maruti Suzuki is going to stop producing diesel cars after 1st April, 2020 and is therefore looking to aggressively push sales of its diesel stock with big discounts and extended warranty.\

ALSO READ: Auto sales slump for ninth successive month as slowdown continues

If you're looking to buy a Hyundai Elantra or a Tucson you could get a discount of up to Rs 2 lakhs. The i10 can be purchased at a discount of Rs 95,000. The Santro and the Verna are available at a discount of Rs 50,000 to 60000.

Tata Motors is offering discounts and benefits to the tune of 1.5 lakhs on the Hexa and 1.17 lakhs on the Tigor. Tiago and the Nexon are available at discounts of Rs 70,000 to Rs 85,000.

Toyota is offering a discount of up to a lakh on the Yaris. The Crysta and Etios are being offered at a discount of Rs 60,000 and Rupees 28000 respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra is also offering discounts and benefits up to one lakh rupees.

ALSO READ: Most of the automobile slowdown is the industry's own making, says Rajiv Bajaj

High stock levels with dealers forced OEMs (original equipment manufactures) to cut production by 28 percent in August. All OEMs have launched aggressive campaigns to liquidate dealer stock and wholesale inventory this festive season. Manufacturers have reduced production and have been shutting down production to adjust to market trends.

The festive season which begins from Ganesh Chaturthi and goes on till Diwali is usually a time of peak sales. This time though manufacturers feel that September may continue to witness de-growth. Industry sources say that recent measures announced by the finance minister haven't helped in reviving demand yet.

The demand during Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam has been muted. Dealers don't expect high sales number in September as customers especially those in North India don't make purchases during the Shraad period. Shraad begins from September 13 and lasts till September 28 this year.

The market has been rife with speculation of an imminent GST reduction. Even though the decision will be taken by the GST council on September 20, the customers have decided to defer purchases till there is clarity on a GST cut.