Carmakers offer highest ever discounts to beat slowdown blues. Check all the details here
Updated : September 11, 2019 04:43 PM IST
The festive season which begins from Ganesh Chaturthi and goes on till Diwali is usually a time of peak sales
High stock levels with dealers forced OEMs to cut production by 28 percent in August
The market has been rife with speculation of an imminent GST reduction
