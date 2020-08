CarDekho, an online full-stack auto tech company, has forayed into selling of certified pre-owned cars through Franchisee business mode and has launched its first franchisee store 'CarDekho Gaadi Trustmark' in Jaipur.

With an investment plan of $20 million for FY 20-21 in the used car segment, the company plans to open 50 exclusive franchise stores and 200 Retail Trustmark locations in FY20-21 and over 1,000 retail Trustmark locations by 2022, the company said in a release.

The next upcoming stores will be in Delhi NCR and Bangalore respectively, it added.

“There is a surge in demand for used cars as this pandemic has reinforced the need for a personal vehicle. In FY20, there were 1.3 used car transactions for every new car transaction. We see this number going well above 1.8 times in the current year as people prefer personal mobility at a lower cost. We are entering into Franchise business model for selling Trustmark cars with an aim of providing economical personal mobility solutions to people in the most transparent and hassle free manner,” said Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho.

At present, CarDekho has over fifty CarDekho Gaadi Stores across India for buying used cars from customers.

All cars sold from exclusive stores will be Trust Mark cars and will come with a 6 month/7500 Km Engine and Transmission warranty as well as a 7 Day Shield, the company said.