Car launches in April 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV and more

Some exciting new cars are also lined up to be introduced in April 2023 from top brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, MG and others.

The four-wheeler market so far in 2023 has witnessed the launch of many new vehicles which included hybrids, petrol vehicles, and electric vehicles. Some exciting new cars are also lined up to be introduced in April 2023 from top brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, MG and others.

Here is a look at all the top vehicles to be launched in April 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was first showcased in January at the Greater Noida Auto Expo 2023. The Fronx is a small SUV built on the Baleno hatchback. Maruti Suzuki Fronx pricing is anticipated to begin at about Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and can go up to around Rs 14 lakh. Fronx will be sold much like Jimny through the same Maruti Suzuki Nexa retail network.

Fronx will be available in two petrol engine options— a 1-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine and a K-Series petrol motor. This will be launched in five variants - Alpha, Delta, Sigma, Delta+ and Zeta.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a sporty, aerodynamic silhouette look that gives it a powerful posture. The car also comes with a progressive roofline, NEXWave grille, and crystal block along with LED DRLs.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta MPV will make a comeback in April. The MPV will only be offered with a diesel engine, and the starting ex-showroom price is expected to be nearly Rs 19.13 lakh. According to reports, the car has started arriving at select dealers in different cities in the last few days.

Minor cosmetic changes are also made to the redesigned Crysta. The MPV now has a reduced front grille, a new bumper, and housing for the fog lamps. The back, alloy tyre design, and side profile all remain the same. When it comes to the powertrain, the Innova Crysta will only be offered with a 2.4-litre D-4D turbocharged diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The MPV will be available in four variants - G, GX, VX and ZX.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV. (News18)

MG Motor India is all set to launch its electric vehicle, MG Comet electric vehicle this month. The EV is expected to be available at a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh. Comet EV is the second completely electric vehicle offered by MG in India, which is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV. The new MG Comet EV is expected to have a 38 bhp electric motor and a 25 kWh battery pack. On a complete charge, it is expected to cover a distance of 150 kilometres.

Lamborghini Urus S

Luxury car maker Lamborghini is going to launch its entry-level car Urus S in India on April 13, according to Autocar India. It was launched in September last year in global markets. The Urus S model is intended to be a more comfortable alternative to the Urus Performante. A 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, with 666 horsepower and 850 Nm of maximum torque, will power the new Lamborghini Urus S.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E

On April 11, Mercedes-Benz will introduce its top-of-the-line AMG variant in India. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE will be the company's first hybrid AMG. It will be propelled by a 204 bhp electric motor and a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The vehicle has a 6.1 kWh battery that allows it to travel 12 km at up to 130 km/h in pure-EV mode.