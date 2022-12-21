25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

Brands like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are already set to add a blitzkrieg range of new vehicles to their Indian portfolio and push the competition even further.

If you want to buy a new car, look no further, as 2023 will likely be a big year for the Indian automotive sector. Brands like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are already set to add a blitzkrieg range of new vehicles to their Indian portfolio and push the competition even further. Here are the 25 new car launches you can watch out for in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest automotive manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India will be launching three new cars in the country in 2023:

Maruti Baleno Cross: Maruti Suzuki’s this new offering will be a new coupe-style cross-hatch based on its premium hatchback Baleno. Maruti Baleno Cross’s global debut is expected in January, and its India launch will likely be at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi.

Maruti Jimny 5-Door: Maruti Suzuki’s much-awaited Jimny 5-door is also expected to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. This upcoming Maruti SUV is an extended version of the three-door Jimny with two extra doors to make it much more practical. Apart from this, Maruti’s this SUV is also believed to be testing it across all sorts of terrain, including the Himalayas, during its testing phase.

New Maruti MPV: Toyota-Suzuki partnership has seen Suzuki’s Global-C platform-based cars launched after rebadging under the Toyota nameplate so far. However, this trend will now be reversed as Maruti is now planning to launch new MPVs utilising Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA-C) platform. The homegrown automaker will launch a new MPV in India in the C-segment as the first Toyota product to be cross-badged under the Maruti Suzuki nameplate.

Hyundai Motor India

India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai is also working on upgrading its portfolio with new launches with the facelift of its SUV Creta, sedan Verna and hatchback Grand i10 Nios.

Apart from these, Hyundai is also gearing up to bring in an all-new micro SUV, Ai3, to rival the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3. South Korean automaker’s this new SUV is touted as the company’s smallest SUV in India. Moreover, this new SUV will likely share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Grand i10, Venue, and Aura.

Tata Motors

India’s third largest carmaker in terms of sales, Tata Motors, is also planning to upgrade its portfolio in the coming year. The homegrown company is expected to announce the facelift of its five-seater SUV Harrier and seven-seater SUV Safari in 2023.

Tatas are doing a lot in the EV space next year as well and are gearing up to announce the launch of the new Altroz EV and Punch EV. In addition, there are also talks of the Harrier EV, which will be the company’s first big EV in the market.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Indian automotive market’s SUV expert Mahindra is all set to launch its first EV, SUV XUV 400, in January 2023. Mahindra’s this new offering will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

Moreover, Mahindra is also working to bring the 5-door Thar and the Bolero neo plus into the Indian market in 2023.

Kia India

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia’s Indian subsidiary Kia India Private Limited plans to launch the new Seltos facelift and Kia Carnival in 2023 to take on rivals such as the new Toyota Innova.

Toyota India

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is expected to launch two new cars in India in 2023. The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be launched in January 2023. The company is also expected to launch a new coupe-style SUV in 2023.

Honda Motor Company

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Honda, which currently is falling behind the competition in the Indian car market due to the lack of an SUV in its portfolio, will launch a new compact SUV in 2023. Company’s this new SUV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Honda City's facelift will also see the light of day in the upcoming year.

Citroën India

French car manufacturer Stellantis’s subsidiary Citroen is set to launch a new electric hatchback ‘eC3’ and a new C3-based 7-seater SUV in India in the upcoming year.

Nissan Motor India

Nissan will launch an SUV ‘X-Trail’ to go up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. In the overseas market, the fourth-generation X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with 12-volt mild-hybrid tech.

MG Motor India

And last but not the least, MG will launch a 2.9-meter-long hatchback Air Small EV, which is touted to be the smallest four-wheeler in India.