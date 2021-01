After almost a year of slow business, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, carmakers are resorting to generous cash discounts, exchange bonus and loan offers to lure buyers in 2021.

A slew of offers and benefits will surely spur you to head to the nearest car showroom and drive out with a spanking new set of hot wheels. Some of the enticing offers are listed below:

Jeep Compass: If you’re looking at getting a Jeep Compass, there couldn’t have been a better time than now. You can get benefits of about Rs 1.5 lakh on the Compass premium SUV. Jeep is also giving extra benefits to the woman buyers, details of which are available at Jeep showrooms.

Harrier: You can get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier variants, which includes cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an additional Rs 40,000 exchange discount. For Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ models, only the exchange discount is available.

You can get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier variants, which includes cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an additional Rs 40,000 exchange discount. For Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ models, only the exchange discount is available. Tiago: For Tiago, a discount of Rs 25,000 — Rs 15,000 cash and Rs 10,000 exchange — is available. If you want to buy a Tigor, you can get discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

For Tiago, a discount of Rs 25,000 — Rs 15,000 cash and Rs 10,000 exchange — is available. If you want to buy a Tigor, you can get discounts of up to Rs 30,000. Nexon: Being a hot seller, Nexon doesn’t get any cash discount. However, if you are exchanging an old car, you can get an off of Rs 15,000 on the diesel variant.

In all, the Maruti cars mentioned below, you can avail corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. That apart, the other offers are as follows:

Alto: In this hatchback, you can avail both cash and exchange discount of Rs 15,000 each.

In this hatchback, you can avail both cash and exchange discount of Rs 15,000 each. S-Presso: Like Alto, here too, you get cash as well as exchange discount worth Rs 20,000 each.

Ertiga: This value-for-money offering from Maruti does not have any cash discount or exchange bonus. Only the corporate discount is available.

Dzire: The cash discount offered on the sedan is just Rs 8,000. However, the company has tried to make up for it by offering an exchange discount of Rs 20,000.

Eeco: You can get this car at a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Swift: The company has offered a good deal on one of the most popular sedans in India. You can get this car for a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and exchange discount of Rs 20,000.

Vitara Brezza: With a cash discount of Rs.10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs.20,000, there are more reasons than one to buy this four-wheeler. Its next-gen model is expected to be launched in 2022.

Wagon-R: There is an irresistible offer on this economy-class vehicle —cash discount of Rs.8,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Hyundai