Car dealers see a tenuous recovery in sales in rural India: FADA Data

In August, the automotive retail sector demonstrated a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9 percent, although this was slightly lower than previously reported figures. This upward trend was observed across various vehicle categories, with two-wheelers witnessing a 6 percent increase, passenger vehicles at 6.5 percent, tractors rising by 14 percent, and commercial vehicles up by 3 percent, as per recent data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

In terms of sequential growth, the industry experienced a 3 percent increase in total auto retail sales, with the notable exception of the tractor segment, which saw a significant 19 percent decline. Private vehicle sales in August reached 3.15 lakh units.

When compared to pre-pandemic metrics, the overall retail landscape displayed a modest 1 percent growth, suggesting early signs of recovery. Despite this, the two-wheeler category continues to face challenges but with a reduced decline of 11 percent, indicating gradual improvements in rural markets.

Notably, three wheeler sales reached a historic high in August, registering 99,907 units—a YoY increase of 66 percent and a sequential surge of 6 percent, thereby eclipsing July 2023's record of 94,148 units.

"Auto Retail in August witnessed a promising 9 percent YoY growth, maintaining momentum similar to the preceding month. Concurrently, a 3 percent MoM uptick suggests a reversal in short-term trends. The market has responded favourably to the introduction of new hybrid and CNG models; however, a constrained product range in popular segments, such as mid-size SUVs, continues to limit overall potential. It is alarming that inventory levels have exceeded a 60-day supply for the first time, even before the onset of the Navratri-Diwali festivities—a trend that necessitates vigilant monitoring by PV OEMs." said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President.

When it comes to outlook, FADA mentioned a 'cautiously optimistic' outlook for September, which is influenced by a variety of factors that differ across vehicle segments.

FADA also raised concerns about inventory levels surpassing a 60-day supply for the first time, even prior to the Navratri-Diwali festivities. This trend underscores the need for vigilant monitoring by private vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Two Wheeler sales:

Hero MotoCorp led the list in terms of two-wheeler sales with 3.48 lakh units sold in August signifying a market share of 27.74 percent as compared to August 2022 when the company sold 3.45 lakh units.

Private vehicle sales:

According to FADA, an improved vehicle supply, supported by expanded customer schemes, has sustained positive market dynamics. However, supply chain bottlenecks, especially in terms of timely deliveries, continue to be a challenge.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd led the list in terms of private vehicle sales, with 1.33 lakh units sold in August, representing a 39.4 percent increase compared to August 2022 when 1.16 lakh units were sold.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd secured the second position with 47,072 units sold in August, followed closely by Tata Motors, which sold 39,107 units in the same month. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited recorded sales of 30,989 units, and Kia Motors sold 18,269 units.