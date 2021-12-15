Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore semi-conductor PLI scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the semi-conductor Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government's Rs 76000 crore is a Design Linked Incentive scheme. Under the scheme, 50 percent of design expenditure will be borne by the government. Additionally, the government will provide a 6 percent incentive on incremental sales, 6 percent will taper over 5 years to 4 percent.

The government has prepared a Rs 76,000 crore incentive program. The government has estimated that the incentive program will invite investment of Rs 1.7 lakh crore. It is also hoping to attract players like Intel, Mediatek, Qualcomm, among others.

Meanwhile, semiconductor crises continue to haunt private vehicle sales as despite huge bookings. Dealers were unable to satisfy customers due to supply issues resulting in long waiting periods, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.

The total vehicle retail sales declined 2.7 percent on a YoY basis in November. When compared to November 2019 (a regular pre-COVID month), overall retails continued to fall by 20 percent. The two-wheeler retails were down 1 percent in November 2021, private vehicles by 19 percent and tractors by 9 percent on a YoY basis, FADA said.

Last month, Morgan Stanley released a note stating that the auto chip shortage issue is now in the rearview mirror. The report found that the Malaysian fabrication plants were back to 100 percent and that in Asia, there was a pent up demand for server shipments.