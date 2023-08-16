Under the scheme, the government will select 100 cities through a competitive challenge model for the implementation of Electric Vehicle (EV) bus services.

In a significant move towards promoting sustainable urban transportation, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM E-bus Seva scheme with an allocation of Rs 57,613 crore, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur said the outlay is likely to be expanded by 2027. While the Central government will allot Rs 20,000 crore towards the scheme, the remaining fund will come from state governments.

Under the scheme, the government will select 100 cities through a competitive challenge model to implement electric bus services. Around 10,000 new e-buses will be deployed across the country. The scheme facilitates the implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, enabling private sector entities to actively participate in financing, procuring, operating, and maintaining buses across the nation.

Furthermore, the approved scheme encompasses the development of Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) corridors to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of public transportation. These corridors will serve as dedicated pathways for e-buses, promoting smooth and uninterrupted travel for passengers.

In a parallel endeavour to bolster the e-mobility landscape, the government also has announced the creation and deployment of the National Common Mobility Card. This initiative seeks to streamline and simplify travel across various modes of public transport, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience for commuters.