The Seal features modern design like a coupe-like all-glass roof, split headlamp design, four boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and a full-width rear LED light bar. It has a 15.6-inch infotainment display and a head-up display for drivers.

Chinese electric carmaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on Wednesday unveiled the luxury sedan BYD Seal saying that it is planning to launch in the country during the last quarter of 2023.

As per the company, BYD Seal has an 82.5kWh battery and range of up to 700 km on a single charge. The Seal measures 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,460mm tall and inherits cues from the Ocean X concept from 2021 in terms of design.

The Seal features modern design like a coupe-like all-glass roof, split headlamp design, four boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and a full-width rear LED light bar. It has a 15.6-inch infotainment display and a head-up display for drivers. The car is expected to be priced around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is aimed at competing with Tesla Model 3 at the global level.

"With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal and the launch of the BYD ATTO 3, blade battery and the e-platform 3.0; we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies," BYD India Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said.

As per the information, only 1,200 units of ATTO 3 will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). "The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been very encouraging and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January," Gopalakrishnan said.

BYD India said that it expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in just one year and plans to double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023.

The company already has models like BYD Atto 3 and BYD e6 in India, making Seal the third of its lineup. BYD has plans to launch multiple other models in the country to improve its presence in the market.

-With inputs from PTI

(Edited by : Pradeep John )